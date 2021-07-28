Charlotte County Public Schools welcomed about 140 new teachers Wednesday.
Approximately 200 came to the two-day orientation at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. A buffet breakfast prefaced the program with workshops to follow.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio, who came to the district 30 years ago as a teacher himself, said in addition to dealing with children and sometimes acting as a caregiver, the school district's "most important purpose is students' safety."
He said there is a new challenge teachers now face: "A pandemic has been dumped on your lap."
"Charlotte County didn't miss a beat," he added, alluding to how the district has handled educating students during COVID-19.
Addressing all the teachers in the room, Dionisio said, "There is no more noble profession; it speaks to your character for choosing this profession."
He also stressed the importance of having students back in their classrooms when classes resume Aug. 10: "Kids have to be in school; teachers are the ones who create the magic."
In addition to teachers new to the district, school support staffers and paraprofessionals were present. Dionisio asked them to stand; there were about 40. Then he asked, "Will those who are homegrown, please stand?" About a dozen stood.
Finally, he asked those to stand who were taught by him when he was a teacher. Two stood.
"I still act like a middle school kid," he quipped, adding, "but when a former student shows up, it makes me realize I'm not 14 anymore."
He said the most important thing for new teachers to impart to their students "is respect — they want to be able to relate to you."
Why they teach
Table 25 consisted of seven new teachers at Sallie Jones Elementary School who talked about what led them to become a teacher.
Melissa Elsen, who taught for eight years in Minnesota, will be teaching fourth-grade students.
She said she got into teaching because "I had an amazing kindergarten and first-grade teacher."
Kacey Crader will teach first grade. "I love teaching and kids." She said there are teachers in her family who also love their profession.
Crader formerly taught for 12 years in Lee County.
Alyssa Dalgleish said, "My mom was a teacher," and added she was a child when she did some volunteer work in her family that helped children. Now she will be a fifth-grade math teacher. When asked whether it was difficult to teach math, she said she uses "pop culture, so it is fun for them to learn."
Before coming to Charlotte County, Dalgleish taught in Manatee County.
Lynn Nicolussi will be a third-grade teacher at Sallie Jones. She previously taught elsewhere for 14 years.
She said her mother owned a home daycare center where she would help out.
Krysten Taverna will teach second grade at Sallie Jones. "This (teaching) is all I ever thought I was going to do," she said.
Jonattan Declet was a paraprofessional for four years before deciding to teach. He said he comes from a "family of teachers," which is what led him to the profession.
Maureen Duffy said, "I can't think of when I didn't want to be a teacher." She said there are teachers on both her mother's and father's sides of the family.
She will teach fifth grade at Sallie Jones.
Janet Caffee, customer service manager for the Chamber of Commerce, said this year's event was unlike last year's orientation which took place before the vaccine rollout, at the height of the pandemic.
She said that last year, new teachers were given boxed breakfasts, and the various sponsors and supporters were lined up in the parking lot holding signs indicating their affiliation.
Caffee said the teachers upon leaving the Event and Conference Center last year drove around the parking lot slowly to acknowledge and "meet" the various supporters.
On Wednesday, all were gathered together to enjoy a hearty breakfast. As the supporters and sponsors left, the teachers stayed for the all-day workshops and orientations to come.
