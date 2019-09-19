2019 caregiver cruise

Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network (OCEAN) announces a complimentary afternoon at sea aboard the King Fisher Fleet in Fisherman’s Village.

While on board, you will enjoy the sights and sounds of Charlotte Harbor, along with cruise cuisine and a gift bag.

The cruise is Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Boarding Begins at 10:45 a.m. Departure is from Fisherman’s Village at 11 a.m., and reservations are required.

Complimentary respite care options are available.

RSVP by Oct. 9 by contacting Cassandra Monnier at 941-456-0730 or cmonnier@pcrehabcenter.com.

