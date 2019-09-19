2019 caregiver cruise
Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network (OCEAN) announces a complimentary afternoon at sea aboard the King Fisher Fleet in Fisherman’s Village.
While on board, you will enjoy the sights and sounds of Charlotte Harbor, along with cruise cuisine and a gift bag.
The cruise is Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Boarding Begins at 10:45 a.m. Departure is from Fisherman’s Village at 11 a.m., and reservations are required.
Complimentary respite care options are available.
RSVP by Oct. 9 by contacting Cassandra Monnier at 941-456-0730 or cmonnier@pcrehabcenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.