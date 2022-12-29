M. Suzanne Roberts

Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic CEO M. Suzanne Roberts explains to Charlotte County Commissioners how the proposed mobile unit will be used in Englewood, Punta Gorda and at the Homeless Coalition to help those without access to medical treatment. 

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

MURDOCK — With approval from Charlotte County, the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic will buy a mobile unit to help underserved areas of the community.

The nonprofit recently asked the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners for $750,000 to purchase a 33-foot mobile medical unit. The coach would be driven to designated "critical need locations." 


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

