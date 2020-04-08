Although distribution didn’t begin until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, parents of students in Charlotte County Head Start programs were lined up at the Baker Center in Punta Gorda by 9:30 a.m. to get a variety of supplies.
The center hosted a huge curbside pickup for families with children in programs across the county, and for staff who were handing out learning packets, books, diapers and wipes, there was no end in site to the cars lined up on Charlotte Avenue.
“We’re also passing out food boxes from Harry Chapin Food Bank and snack packs provided by Jolene and the Ya-Ya Girls,” said Nicole Hansen, coordinator of districtwide Pre-K programs. “The people lined up here are from Vineland Elementary, Myakka Elementary, Liberty, Neal — we have a room at every school and this is our main hub. We run the early childhood program for the whole district.”
Head Start federal funds were used to purchase supplies, as well as some private donations.
Hansen said she expected to serve about 200 to 250 students, and by noon staff served 150 families and 200 students.
Nicki James carefully documented the names of each family, as Cheryl Kron and Cloe Presley assisted Hansen in distributing the items.
“The four of us have been working together for years and we’re very organized,” Hansen said. “We kept a good pace and served 75 cars per hour. We gave out 204 learning packets, and our program has 405 students, so we served almost half of our kids.”
The children consisted of early Head Start students, (siblings of Head Start 3-5 program) and VPK blended students. Three years ago, programs at The Baker Center became open to all.
“Anyone can come and pay tuition for their children,” Hansen said. “We also provide childcare for teen mothers and they’re blended into the classrooms.”
Hansen said she hopes to host the program again in about two weeks.
The plan is to have two distribution sites at the next event; one at The Baker Center and one at The Hope Center located on Murdock Circle for families located in the northern part of the county.
“Our goal is to do this every two weeks until this pandemic is over,” Hansen said. “All of the people who work and volunteer for us are believers of the program and deeply care about families in the community. It’s a labor of love.”
