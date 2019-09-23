PORT CHARLOTTE — As promised, Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance delivered the single "no" vote Monday night for the fiscal 2020 budget for Charlotte County.
Four other commissioners granted final approval for the $775.6 million in anticipated expenditures.
This was the second hearing and the third and final vote since the budget was first presented in July. It represents a 7.3% increase over last year, even though the millage rate stays the same.
Charlotte County Budget Director Gordon Burger told the Sun that most of the increases are due to higher costs for services and higher demands for services from taxpayers. For example, he pointed out that the cost of mowing has gone up, but also, residents want the county to mow far more often.
While the county may offer salary increases to its employees — currently budgeted for $900 million for many employees — most of the budget increase is not in personnel, but in capital projects, Burger said. More than 50% of the budget is for capital projects — such as roads, parks and new buildings.
Constance promised in July to vote against the budget, as he did last year, based on his objection to the commission's failure to dramatically increase so-called impact fees for construction projects. These fees imposed on developers and passed on to homeowners, pay for capital needs brought on by development. Construction has been booming in recent years, and Constance criticized his fellow commissioners for failing to collect on that opportunity. Other commissioners, however, said they did not want to overburden home buyers or developers.
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo indirectly criticized Constance's negative vote, saying it was irresponsible to jeopardize the functioning government to make a symbolic gesture.
"This is one of the single most important decisions a county commissioner can make," he told the audience. "If we don't pass this budget, that could lead to fiscal chaos, with the county defaulting on its loans."
"We're forced to compromise on things," he said, adding that there are maybe a dozen things in the budget he disagrees with. "I don't have the luxury to decline to vote on this budget."
Rather than vote against the budget, he said, "...Fix it. Make a better argument. Get the board to move the needle."
Unlike the first hearing two weeks ago, no one from the public spoke, except a representative of the county's Clerk of Courts office, who announced that Clerk of Court Roger Eaton had delivered a reduced budget for the past several years.
After the hearing, however, one new resident, Allyson Eakin, praised the board and staff for making the budget comprehensible.
Of the budget, she told the Sun, "It concerns me that all of the increases are higher than my cost of living increase."
She said she'll be reading the backup documents for future reference.
"I want to know what am I paying for? What's my part? What can we do better?"
As usual for taxpayers, full-time residents will not see the full effect of the increase, because state law limits their increase to the inflation rate, 1.9% this year, Burger said. Commercial property, new property owners and part-time residents will pay the increase, based on how much their assessed value increased. Values increased on average by 7.6%.
