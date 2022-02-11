PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Public Schools board voted Tuesday to adopt a new dress code - more specific than the former one, yet eliminating certain language.
Some parents and students criticized an earlier version of the code, saying its language targeted female students.
Answering criticism about the former wording, school district spokesman Mike Riley pointed out that "guys don't wear short shorts and midriff tops."
Gone from the new dress code is: "Halters, backless or sleeveless dresses or tops, spaghetti straps, tube tops, tank tops, muscle shirts, tops with low or revealing necklines, or any other clothing which may be distracting unless covered by an appropriate outer garment which remains as part of the outfit. In addition, the midriff shall not be exposed."
Board member Kim Amontree admitted that when presented with the new version, students "weren't 100% happy," yet they "agreed it was fair and easily understood."
New code:
1. Clothing must have sleeves and cover the body from shoulder to shoulder, one armpit across to the other armpit, and down to approximately mid-thigh. Undergarments must not be viewable. Rips, holes, or tears in clothing must be below mid-thigh. A sleeve is defined as the part of a garment that wholly or partly covers a person's arm.
2. Footwear which is appropriate to all activities and conditions must be worn at all times.
3. Hats, headgear, including hoods, or sunglasses may only be worn when students are out of doors during school hours.
4. High school students are required to wear school issued identification badge during regular school hours.
5. Specialized attire such as sports uniforms or safety gear must be approved by the principal before being worn during the school day.
6. See-through or mesh garments must not be worn without appropriate coverage underneath that meet the minimum requirements of this dress code.
7. Gang paraphernalia, garments and/or jewelry, tattoos, or other insignias, which display or suggest sexual, vulgar, drug, alcohol, or tobacco-related wording/graphics or may tend tend to provoke violence or disruption in school shall not be worn.
8. Clothing must not state, imply, or depict hate speech or imagery targeting groups based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, religious affiliation, or any other protected class.
9. Clothing and accessories that endanger students or staff shall not be worn.
Students found to be in violation of the code, the student's parent or guardian may be asked to bring an appropriate change of clothes to school, or the student may be sent home.
