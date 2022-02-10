 Skip to main content

Charlotte County Public Schools ask for new funding referendum

  • 0
Ian Vincent

Charlotte County Public Schools Board Chairman Ian Vincent

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Public Schools board voted this week to ask the County Commission to add a referendum question to November's ballot.

The referendum, if passed, would add $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property value.

"This is the most important thing on the agenda," School Board Chair Ian Vincent said.

Voting on it is essentially a renewal of a current referendum that needs to be approved every four years.

The referendum has brought in more than $32 million so far, which allowed the district to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff, academic coaches, pay for supplies, make repairs, and more.

The current referendum was approved by 56% of voters in 2018 and expires June 30, 2023. If voters approve the referendum in November, it would run from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027.

District spokesperson Mike Riley said the current referendum has helped raise salaries for teachers.

School Board members at prior meetings discussed teacher shortages and the fact that some left Charlotte County for higher wages in Sarasota County and other surrounding districts.

Riley said a portion of the additional revenue from the current referendum went toward the arts.

Prior to the beginning of the meeting, Lemon Bay High School students performed numbers from Broadway plays and movies. Revenue from the current referendum has allowed the district to expand its drama departments, bands, choruses, and it provided necessary materials for art supplies.

A complete listing of how the revenue has been used can be online at yourcharlotteschools.net

