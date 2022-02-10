Charlotte County Public Schools ask for new funding referendum

PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Public Schools board voted this week to ask the County Commission to add a referendum question to November's ballot.
The referendum, if passed, would add $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property value.
"This is the most important thing on the agenda," School Board Chair Ian Vincent said.
Voting on it is essentially a renewal of a current referendum that needs to be approved every four years.
The referendum has brought in more than $32 million so far, which allowed the district to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff, academic coaches, pay for supplies, make repairs, and more.
The current referendum was approved by 56% of voters in 2018 and expires June 30, 2023. If voters approve the referendum in November, it would run from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027.
District spokesperson Mike Riley said the current referendum has helped raise salaries for teachers.
School Board members at prior meetings discussed teacher shortages and the fact that some left Charlotte County for higher wages in Sarasota County and other surrounding districts.
Riley said a portion of the additional revenue from the current referendum went toward the arts.
Prior to the beginning of the meeting, Lemon Bay High School students performed numbers from Broadway plays and movies. Revenue from the current referendum has allowed the district to expand its drama departments, bands, choruses, and it provided necessary materials for art supplies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.