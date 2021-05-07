Charlotte County facilities will resume normal operations on May 10, after the March 17, 2020 state of emergency order which shut down both county facilities and businesses.
Libraries will return to normal operations May 11.
County spokesperson Brian Gleason said library hours were reduced for browsing and computer use and occupancy was limited during the shutdown.
Also, county pools had reduced hours and occupancy for open swim and lap swimming. Some offices accepted visitors by appointment-only.
The state of emergency order to shutdown county facilities also included bars and restaurants.
Celtic Ray owner Kevin Doyle in a recent interview recalled when revelers on St. Patrick's day were in the midst of their celebrations when officials arrived and told them to leave.
This past St. Patrick's day was a different matter, as by then Gov. DeSantis had allowed private businesses to return to normal.
For county facilities' hours of operation, go to: www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
