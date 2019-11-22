PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County residents should dig deep into their closets, garages and storage units this weekend and ask themselves Marie Kondo’s famous phrase: “does it spark joy?”
But the same phrase can, ironically, be used for shoppers seeking second-hand, unique items this weekend.
Find your next few pieces of home decor or unique knicknacks at the Great Garage Sale. The event is put on by Charlotte County Community Services and is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Rd. in Port Charlotte. Admission is free for shoppers.
“It’ll have a little bit of everything,” said organizer Debbie Thibideau. There will be a mix of residential vendors selling their unwanted stuff, while others will sell jewelry, plants and other items.
There will be 125 vendors. Vendors paid $20 per space, which is 10 feet by 40 feet. Registration to become a vendor ended Nov. 9.
How to buy the finds will be up to the vendors, but Thibideau suggested bringing cash. There is no ATM on site, she said.
For more information, call 941-235-5010.
