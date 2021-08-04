The Charlotte County School Board passed an early version of the district’s budget for the 2021-22 school year Tuesday, garnering no comments from the public.
The board will meet Sept. 9 to pass the final version.
The tentative budget reflected changes for the 2021-22 school year, including the addition of nearly 400 students in classrooms, free breakfast and lunch for students in all 20 schools, facility upgrades and renovations, the addition of five more personnel, and higher starting salaries and ranges for teachers.
In a previous interview, Chief Financial Officer Greg Griner said the district lost 600 students to home schooling last year. A number of teaching positions remained unfilled either because the district could not find anyone — or the teachers were not needed with students learning from home.
Spokesperson Mike Riley said teacher salary increases were necessary, as the district has been “losing teachers to Sarasota and Lee counties,” which pay more.
Among highlights of the budget introduced were:
• Appropriations for day-to-day operations for the coming school year totaling $162.9 million, compared to $157.4 million last year, or an increase of 3.5%.
• With capital projects, debt and special revenue factored in, the operating budget would be $257.2 million — an increase of 2.9% over last year’s budget.
The entire budget can be viewed at www.yourcharlotteschools.net.
How tax dollars are spent
The budget includes revenue generated by a tax levy approved by voters in a referendum intended to generate a total of $21.4 million, Griner explained.
He said the district used no referendum dollars in the 2019-20 school year, but in 2020-2021, $2.75 million was appropriated, and for the 2021-22 school year, $6.1 million has been appropriated, with $1.1 million unassigned.
He said $32.1 million in capital improvements comes from property taxes.
The lion’s share of capital project spending will be on facilities’ maintenance and repair, followed by purchasing furniture and equipment.
Helping to fund capital improvements is an additional $22 million due to an increase in taxable values of real estate in Charlotte County, which is reflected in the county’s millage rate.
The district also plans to purchase 10 more school buses.
Reflected in the tentative budget is an unassigned ending fund balance of more than $21 million, which is approximately 13.3% of the budget.
While the property tax rate has gone down from $6.95 for every $1,000 in taxable value to $6.85, the county is expected to raise its millage rate, meaning there may be a property tax increase.
A home assessed at $200,000 would have $1,370 of its property taxes going toward schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.