CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Model United Nations students from Port Charlotte High School will be debating U.S. Immigration Policy offering arguments from “both sides of the aisle” on Saturday Feb. 20 at FSW State College.
All are invited to join this free presentation from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charlotte Campus Auditorium located at 26300 Airport Rd. in Punta Gorda.
The event is sponsored by the Sponsored by the Hispanic-American Citizens Council of Charlotte County and the Immigration Justice Committee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County.
Golf fundraiser planned
The third Annual Rob Stephenson/Al Johns Golf Tournament fundraiser will take place on March 21 at the Seminole Lakes Golf and Country Club located at 26200 Stillwater Cir., Punta Gorda. The goal is to provide scholarship grants for athletes needing financial assistance in pursuit of their education.
The cost is $60 per person, $240 per team and includes coffee, donuts and a meal prepared by the golf course superintendent.
Contact Pro Shop Manager, Betty Runkel at 941-661-7618 for more information.
Scholarship deadline approaching soon
The application deadline is approaching for Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s scholarship program for the 2020-21 school year. Prospective applicants may visit GulfCoastCF.org scholarships to review scholarship requirements and complete the online application. All applications must be submitted by March 4 to be considered.
Through its annual scholarship program, Gulf Coast Community Foundation assists students of all ages in pursuing higher education at accredited two-and four-year colleges, universities, or technical schools. Applicants must reside in Sarasota County, Charlotte County, or Boca Grande, and they must plan to attend a qualifying post-secondary institution during the 2020-21 academic year.
Gulf Coast awards scholarships from nearly 60 scholarship funds it administers, including many established by donors to support particular fields of study or assist students from specific schools or communities. Candidates can complete a single application to be considered for all scholarship opportunities for which they qualify.
Last year, the foundation awarded 461 scholarships totaling close to $538,000 to deserving local students. Since establishing its scholarship program in 1997, Gulf Coast has awarded more than $8 million in scholarships to help students pursue their dreams of higher education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.