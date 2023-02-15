Hurricane Ian fire stations El Jobean

Charlotte County’s fire station 3 in El Jobean is shut down after sustaining damage during Hurricane Ian. The county is beginning the process of finding contractors to repair its damaged facilities.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County government facilities sustained millions in damage from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.

Now county staff has begun the process of requesting proposals for construction companies to repair the damage.  


