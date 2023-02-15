PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County government facilities sustained millions in damage from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
Now county staff has begun the process of requesting proposals for construction companies to repair the damage.
In March, Charlotte County Commissioners will review the top construction firms recommended by county staff to do repairs of county owned facilities and assets damaged by Hurricane Ian.
On Tuesday, a team of county employees interviewed two firms in search of a construction manager to make repairs in Punta Gorda.
As part of three separate proposal requests for South County (Punta Gorda), Mid County (Port Charlotte) and West County (Englewood), the team is asking firms questions such as: have they have done similar projects in the past five years; do they understand the 50% rule for construction; and do they have a management plan and staffing levels — including hiring subcontractors — to complete the repairs.
One of the main questions was if the firm has experience working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some of the repairs will be paid through millions in FEMA funds from the federal government and others from the county. The firms selected to do the repairs must be able to manage both funds and all guidelines.
On Tuesday, the county selection committee ranked the firm FDC slightly over Wharton Smith, Inc. for a proposed 90 repairs in Punta Gorda.
These include fixing dugout chain link fences, tennis courts, lights at the baseball and soccer fields and basketball courts, bleachers, restrooms, 12 signs and the maintenance building on Cooper Street.
Repairs are needed at Burnt Store Road, Airport Road and Utilities Road, Florida Street and Zemel Road for signs, fences and lights, as well as the Dial a Ride modular office, the BMX tower, concession and restrooms, and the county's water storage tank, horse arena, sign shop storage building and the propane storage and hazardous waste building.
Repairs also are needed at the supervisor of elections warehouse and storage building, and are proposed at the Parks and Recreation complex, storage building and new carpentry shop.
Proposals are being reviewed for repairs in West and Mid County this week.
Once the professional services committee meets with all of the potential construction companies, a recommendation for each area in the county is made to the county commissioners for approval in March.
No dollar amounts are assigned to any request for proposal. After commissioners approve the construction firms, then county staff negotiates with the firm and a contract is drawn up by the county attorney.
The County Commission must approve the work before it can begin. The process takes several months.
