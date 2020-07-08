The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office launched a new program aimed at senior citizens.
The goal of the Senior Outreach Program is to give residents who are elderly, disabled, or living alone with little to no contact with others a way to connect with the community, CCSO said.
Trained volunteers will make weekly phone calls to enrolled members and provide them with resources intended to prevent adverse situations for seniors.
“We are hopeful this program will assist us in connecting with those who are the most difficult to reach, enabling us to deliver helpful resources to enhance the well-being of those enrolled,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a prepared statement.
In Charlotte County, people 65 years and older make up 41% of the population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 estimate.
For information on how to enroll yourself or someone else, contact Community Affairs at 941-575-5345 or 941-639-2101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.