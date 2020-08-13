The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into an incident in June in which a deputy allegedly pushed a woman who was the victim of battery.
The investigation was sparked by a Charlotte County Fire & EMS employee who was on the scene with the deputy at the time of the incident, according to an internal affairs report obtained by the Sun.
An Englewood woman was allegedly the victim of battery in a bar fight that occurred at Beaver's Sports Pub & Grill in Englewood on June 18. The woman took a cab ride home, and CCSO deputy Eric Knapp was dispatched to the woman’s home.
The woman later told CCSO that Knapp grabbed her arms and pushed her back against the wall of her house. She said that the deputy accused her of being drunk and getting into a fight, and that she was upset that Knapp put his hands on her and was rude to her, according to the report.
Tavi Cooley, the Fire & EMS employee who complained about Knapp’s behavior, told deputies she had never experienced rudeness from a CCSO deputy before that encounter, and she felt it was unprofessional for Knapp to be physical with someone who she believed was a victim of violence.
Cooley told investigators that at the scene, she raised her voice at Knapp and told him that there’s another way to handle the situation than to “rip her out of her car,” the investigation states. She saw the victim yell and point her finger at Knapp, then witnessed Knapp grab the victim by the forearms and push her to the wall, she told investigators.
A lieutenant with the Englewood Fire District who was on the scene of the incident told CCSO investigators that Knapp “could have been more compassionate” and “he expected more professionalism from CCSO.”
Another witness, an employee of the Englewood Fire Department, told investigators that he was concerned with Knapp’s demeanor at the time but didn’t say anything until he was called in by investigators to make a statement. The employee, Russel McCord, said that Knapp could’ve been more empathetic with the female who he believed to be a victim of battery, but understood Knapp’s actions when he “had to push her back.” McCord said he saw the victim yell and point at Knapp, and saw Knapp push the victim.
The victim’s taxi driver, however, said that Knapp was cordial and professional and the victim “refused to cooperate.”
Deputy Force Commander Knapp told investigators that when he tried to take photographs of the victim’s injuries, she jumped, screamed and “came at him.” He said he reacted by stepping back, grabbing the victim’s left hand and fingers and told her not to push him or touch his camera.
Knapp stated in the investigation that he believed his actions were appropriate, and that his only misstep was not appropriately documenting enough in his incident report.
Knapp said he does not mean for his personality type to be taken as rude.
The conclusion of the investigation was “unfounded.” The report states that the person was “belligerent” and that she “started to touch/push Knapp while he was trying to take a picture, and Knapp reacted with as minimum as countermeasures were needed for the situation.”
Knapp is a field training officer — a senior officer who trains new officers.
At a roundtable discussion between local law enforcement and community activists in June, at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests, CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell and Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis spoke about the importance of field training officers.
Davis said that a shift in culture begins with field training officers.
“If they're teaching their officers the right things that can change the whole culture of your agency,” Davis said. “If you have the bad ones, you're gonna have a bad culture.”
Prummell agreed, saying, “Your field training officers are key… You need to really hand-pick (them).”
At the roundtable in June, community members also pointed out that when a complaint is filed against an officer, the person is investigated by their own agency — “friends investigating friends.”
Prummell defended the Internal Affairs process, saying that he’s been very transparent with his investigations and he’s “weeded out” deputies who didn’t live up to the office’s core values.
“I know the concern about officers investigating officers and I understand that,” Prummell said in June. “But I do hold my people to a higher standard.”
