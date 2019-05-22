PORT CHARLOTTE — Law enforcement were investigating a strong armed robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the 3100 block of Conway Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brian Harrison said two white males posing as utility workers took advantage of an elderly woman who welcomed them into her home around 2:15 p.m. They stated they needed to enter the home to check the plumbing pipes, according to CCSO Spokesperson Skip Conroy.
After looking around the home for valuables, they took jewelry from the woman. She had a small abrasion where they took a ring off her finger. No weapon was seen.
The two men left in a silver sedan, authorities said.
Deputies were knocking on houses in the neighborhood after the crime, asking if anyone else had seen the pair, or had been contacted by anyone identifying themselves as a utility worker.
Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason said any county utility workers would be driving a white vehicle with the county seal or logo on the side and wearing uniforms identifying them as staff of the Charlotte County Utility Department. They also have county ID's to show upon request.
"We do go out and talk to people if we're doing work in their neighborhoods," he said. "If you're trying to let people have some peace of mind, county workers will have the county vehicle, county uniform, and a county ID."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013, or send a tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted on the Sheriff's Office website or mobile app.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
