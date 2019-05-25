At the start of the Memorial Day weekend, Charlotte County residents gathered at El Jobean, in South Gulf Cove, and for a fallen law enforcement officer ceremony in Charlotte Harbor.
Beverly Sisco, president of the El Jobean Community League, said that community has long held its Memorial Day observances early to allow its many veterans to participate in the larger ceremonies on Monday. A comfortable crowd showed up at Randy Spence Park.
At South Gulf Cove, locals had stopped their Memorial Day observances about seven years ago due to low attendance, but the numbers of residents are swelling and the Home Owners Association decided to start the ceremonies up again. An estimated 200 people filled the community room. Veterans from all military services stood before an appreciative crowd while the music of each branch played.
Local law enforcement members gathered for the 21st annual Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony at the Fraternal Order of Police, Robert E. Lister Memorial Lodge 66 to lay wreaths, flowers and medals. The Guns and Roses Pipes and Drums Bagpipe Band came up from Fort Myers to play “Amazing Grace” for the memorial. Speakers read the names of 15 Florida law enforcement members who have died in the past year plus six Charlotte County members and one K-9 officer.
Sheriff William Prummell spoke at all three events.
