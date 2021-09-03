Charlotte County School Board members Bob Segur, Cara Reynolds, Ian Vincent, Kim Amontree and Wendy Atkinson listen to detailed reports about the current impact of COVID-19 from Dr. Joseph Pepe, Executive Director, Charlotte County Health Department during a workshop Friday. The members decided not to move forward with a mask mandate despite the recent COVID-19 death of a Charlotte County student.
Joe Pepe, Director, Florida Department of Health for Charlotte County, speaks to Board of County Commissioners in July. He confirmed Friday morning his office is investigating the death of a child from Charlotte County Public Schools of COVID-19.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
CHARLOTTE COUNTY TELEVISION
"Adults are the biggest problem we have in education; if we tell kids to wear a mask, they will comply," said Steve Dionisio, Charlotte County Public Schools superintendent
MURDOCK — One Charlotte County public school student has died from COVID-19.
The information came to light during a workshop meeting Friday morning, when board members discussed COVID-19 in the schools and whether to impose a mask mandate.
They decided not to make any change in the policy.
Board member Wendy Atkinson, who favored having a type of mask mandate, became emotional when she talked about recent student deaths, including this one. Funeral services are being planned, she said.
After the workshop, at which no action was taken, Joe Pepe, director of the Florida Board of Health for Charlotte County, confirmed that his office was investigating the death of one student in the district who had died from COVID-19.
"We have lost people of all ages," he said.
He would not reveal the student's school, date of death, or what their age group was, "to protect privacy."
Twelve children younger than 16 have died in Florida from COVID-19.
The workshop meeting was called to consider imposing a mask mandate.
After two and a half hours, no decision was made.
"Adults are the biggest problem we have in education; if we tell kids to wear a mask, they will comply," Superintendent Steve Dionisio said.
