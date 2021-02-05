A family is suing Charlotte County and the Little Gasparilla Island Fire and Rescue in a wrongful death case involving a man who died in 2019.
Craig Thompson lived on Little Gasparilla Island, which is a car-free barrier island near Englewood in Charlotte County, only reachable by boat.
The lawsuit places blame on Little Gasparilla Island Fire and Rescue, which is a nonprofit organization that provides firefighter and emergency medical services to island residents. It also places blame on Charlotte County, because the county contracts the fire department’s services.
On Sept. 20, 2019, Craig Thompson had a medical emergency on Little Gasparilla Island, and LGIFR arrived to the scene in eight minutes, while the firehouse was no more than two minutes away, the lawsuit alleges.
An LGIFR employee showed up at the scene with his wife and two children on a Kubota ATV, and one of the children assisted with emergency medical services, according to the suit.
LGIFR is required by its bylaws and contract to have an on-duty technician, but when the incident happened, it only had an on-call technician, the lawsuit alleges.
“As a result of the county breaching (its) … duties, Craig Thompson died,” the lawsuit states.
Craig Thompson’s widow, Jaimee, is the plaintiff in the lawsuit. The couple has two children. She is suing Charlotte County and LGIFR in excess of $30,000.
The case was filed in October. Last week, the county demanded a jury trial, court documents show.
Jaimee Thompson’s attorney, Michael Meckman, told The Daily Sun that both parties will likely soon engage in discovery and take depositions.
Charlotte County and LGIFR are being represented by Amanda Smith of Cole, Scott & Kissane, which has offices throughout the state. Smith could not be reached for comment.
