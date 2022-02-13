Port Charlotte High School teacher Lisa Branno-Penwell was named Teacher of the Year at the Golden Apple Awards ceremony in January.
Recently she talked with The Daily Sun about teaching and events which shaped her life.
Q: How did you become interested in education?
A: I decided to go into education in college. I was an English major with intentions of becoming a journalist; I loved editing the high school newspaper and yearbook. But the more English courses I took at the University of South Florida, the more I realized so many of my peers were not as well-prepared as I had been at Port Charlotte High School.
My college classmates were struggling with writing assignments, and a professor asked me to help some of them. I became an informal tutor/proofreader and loved using my background to help other students. That's when I knew that I could have a future in education.
Q: Who inspired you to go into teaching?
A: So many wonderful teachers helped inspire me, and also to come back to Charlotte County Public Schools.
Mike Riley was my first introduction to the compassion teachers can show. He literally carried me into school on the first day of kindergarten when I was crying and afraid to leave my parents. He reassured my parents and helped me settle into school. I still remember the day he left Meadow Park Elementary and the speech he gave to all the students (he was moving on to an administrative position in the district).
I was in second grade and he told all of us that he would always be "Coach Riley" to us. I never forgot the level of care and respect he showed to such young students. He took our feelings seriously and that's an important trait I hope to carry into my classroom as a teacher.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio was my middle school teacher; he gave every student an individualized certificate at the end of the year to highlight a trait of each of us that he remembered. He gave me the "Most Dedicated" award. Even in seventh grade, I thought it was special he knew something particular about each student.
In high school, assistant superintendent Cheryl Edwards was my teacher. She chose me as editor of the yearbook and encouraged my love of reporting and writing. Seeing these mentors still in the district, is an inspiration and great lesson in the value of community.
Q: What are some of your most funny, poignant, serious, and memorable experiences you've had in the classroom?
A: My funniest moments are when students connect a literary piece we are studying to something that seems completely random. I've had students burst into song, quote memes, perform impromptu skits, and recite movie lines because something reminded them of these pop culture references.
My favorite and most poignant experiences are the students I've had who have decided to major in English or go into teaching.
I've hugged crying students as they shared the most devastating moments of lost loved ones, or the most celebratory moments of getting accepted into their dream college.
Teaching the children of my former teachers has also been an especially memorable full circle moment. I love being part of a career and community that is so supportive and uplifting. PCHS feels like home since I've been teaching for 19 years and attended for four years as a student.
Q: Do you keep in touch with your former students, and if so, what are some of the interesting things they have gone on to do as adults?
A: I do keep in touch with several former students. A few are medical doctors, one is a zookeeper, several work in education - teachers, school psychologists, paraprofessionals, and one is a political fundraiser, a journalist, and an engineer in the Navy.
Q: Who sparked your interest in English and literature?
A: My earliest memories are of my mom reading to me; I've always been around books and loved them. My parents encouraged me to discuss school every day, especially what I was reading and enjoying. My high school and college classes inspired my pursuit of an English degree and continued to foster my love of literature.
Q: Are there teachers in your family? Tell us something about your growing up years.
A: My parents were't formal educators, but they taught me to love school and to appreciate teachers. My aunt runs a professional theater in Cincinnati and teaches collegiate courses on casting and directing. My husband Ben is also an English teacher. We met early in our careers and he always impresses me with his intelligence and dedication to the craft.
I moved to Port Charlotte when I was 5, and a funny fact is that I always looked forward to Open House nights so that I could show my classrooms to my parents and see my teachers and parents meet. I should have known that I was destined to be a teacher.
