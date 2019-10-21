PORT CHARLOTTE — The next time a big storm hits, new federal funding for backup generators should prevent a lot of sewer overflows, according to Charlotte County Utilities.
The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency announced recently that it is awarding the county $1.3 million to purchase 24 emergency generators to be used at sewer lift stations.
“Charlotte County Utilities is ecstatic about being awarded such a large grant. The projects that the grant is scheduled to fund will greatly enhance our storm mitigation posture," said Utilities Director Craig Rudy.
Those generators - 14 stationary and 10 portable - are intended to keep sewage systems operational during emergencies, according to FEMA.
During Hurricane Irma in 2017, 122,000 gallons of raw sewage was released mostly into open waters after systems failed. Since that storm, the county and many others in the state have been operating under consent decrees with state regulators. The orders require them to upgrade their systems.
Asked if having these generators would have made a difference during Irma, the answer from county officials was, yes.
"Would it have prevented all the overflows? Probably not, but it would have greatly reduced the amount," Rudy said, noting that the county has 315 lift stations.
Currently, the department calculates that 41% of all sewer spills in the county are caused by lightning strikes on pump station equipment.
Without enough generators, CCU spokesperson Caroline Wannall said it handles these emergency situations using a number of methods including transferring waste temporarily with tanker trucks, using bypass pumps, and moving around a limited supply of portable generators.
Since Irma, the county has experienced even bigger spills. Frequently, they are caused by equipment failures or pipe breaks. The county is expanding its sewage processing capacity with new, larger lines and plans for bigger processing facilities.
It was the county's Emergency Management Services that requested the generators from FEMA for CCU, Wannall said.
The funds are part of FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, and Florida qualifies for greater reimbursement than many states due to its high hazard location for storms and flooding.
A 2018 report from the National Institute of Building Sciences found that $1 spent on hazard mitigation will save more than $6 of recovery and rebuilding costs, according to information from FEMA.
FEMA has not yet announced which county lift stations will get the stationary generators, Wannall said. The others will be trailer mounted and moved when needed, she said.
Of where the mobile units go, she said: "These lift stations are critical to the utility because they assist smaller lift stations or support flows from a hospital or assisted living facilities."
