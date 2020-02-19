Good Wheels

The website for Good Wheels covering the region announces it is suspending operations permanently as of midnight Feb. 19.

A Medicaid-funded transportation provider suspended its operations in the region on Wednesday.

The website for Good Wheels no longer provided information about its services or coverage area Wednesday afternoon. It displayed a message saying Good Wheels was permanently suspending operations as of midnight Feb. 19.

According to a report in the Fort Myers News-Press, Good Wheels serves counties including Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, Glades and Collier, as a provider of transportation services to disadvantaged and disabled residents. Funding issues led to the shutdown.

The news came as a surprise to leaders in Charlotte County.

Rick Kolar, Charlotte County's transit manager, confirmed Good Wheels was a provider for people on Medicaid in the county.

"We're volunteering to do what we can temporarily," Kolar said, noting it's the state's responsibility to sort out the funding situation.

About five years ago, the county provided roughly 1,000 transports for medicaid riders per month before Good Wheels came into the picture. 

Good Wheels was one of the county's coordinated partners. Kolar said he was aware of their funding needs, but didn't know how dire it was. 

Dispatchers for Charlotte County Transit, which offers rides through reservations, may get calls from previous Medicaid riders and new ones in the county. Kolar said they could bring in extra drivers if necessary.

The reservation line at 941-575-4000 is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday for Friday. 

For more information visit: www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/transportation/Pages/default.aspx

