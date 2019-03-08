Charlotte County says its website does not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, despite a federal lawsuit claiming otherwise.
The county was sued in January by Juan Carlos Gil, a blind man from Miami, who has filed dozens of similar lawsuits, which claim online access is not equal for disabled people.
Gil’s screen reader that dictates words online, doesn’t work with content on the websites like PDF documents and wants websites fixed.
Charlotte County has motioned the U.S. District Court in Fort Myers to dismiss the case, saying it doesn’t have to do what Gil claims.
“The simple fact is that the DOJ (U.S. Department of Justice), charged with the rule-making responsibility... has totally failed to promulgate any regulations uniformly adopting specific website accessibility guidelines for Title II ADA entities’ websites, and thus there is currently no mandate under the law for local governmental entities to do so,” states the county’s motion to dismiss.
There has been an explosion of website accessibility lawsuits recently across the country. According to the law firm Seyfarth Shaw, cases last year nearly tripled.
Other county and city governments throughout Florida are making changes online after lawsuits were also filed against them.
For example, Manatee County recently settled a lawsuit filed by the same attorney, Scott Dinin, involved in Gil’s case against Charlotte County. Manatee paid $16,000 after a disabled resident couldn’t access web content with a screen reader, according to news reports.
Last month, Flagler County commissioners also approved a settlement of more than $15,000 in a lawsuit involving content that’s inaccessible with screen readers.
Though it hasn’t been sued over this, Sarasota County is redesigning its website so content is accessible to people using screen readers.
Websites and apps as varied as Winn-Dixie, Dominos Pizza and the entertainer Beyoncé, have all faced similar lawsuits.
Charlotte County claims “the current morass and high volume of website accessibility ADA lawsuits in federal courts” shows DOJ needs to enact regulations on “easily enforceable website accessibility guidelines.”
Before Charlotte County was sued, the county told Gil in a letter that it was redesigning its website in “voluntary compliance with WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) 2.0 AA standards.”
WCAG, which is produced by a consortium of private individuals, is the industry standard for website accessibility.
But there is no federal organization that mandates the particulars of website accessibility, court records in the Winn-Dixie case show. A judge wrote that Winn-Dixie violated the ADA because its site wasn’t accessible to visually impaired people. The company appealed.
Ultimately, documents will be presented on Charlotte County’s website in a machine readable format possibly in the first quarter of 2019, the county said in a letter to Gil last year.
Charlotte County claims it tried to work with Gil, but he didn’t respond to their letter asking to discuss his “specific access needs and how they might reasonably be met.”
Gil had said in a letter to the county he wanted to review budget documents and didn’t want to have to ask for each one by mail.
“The ADA doesn’t require full-service websites for disabled persons,” states the county’s motion to dismiss the case. “To impose a requirement that a website be made ‘accessible’ without setting forth the exact standard to which accessibility is determined, is pragmatically impossible for local governments to comply with.”
Dinin, Gil’s lawyer, has until March 18 to respond to the county’s motion to dismiss the case.
But the case could settle before that.
In asking for more time to respond to the county, Dinin wrote in court records the county’s motion to dismiss “has brought up unique arguments and case law which requires additional time and research ... and the parties have started settlement negotiations which may result in a settlement of the instant matter.”
