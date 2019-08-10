Charlotte County divorces

De Aquino, Isreal v. Nunes Carvalho, Andreza

Faciane, Joseph v. Faciane, Lisa

Fredericks, Donald l v. Fredericks, Maria

Ham, Sylvester v. Ham, Kim

Hendricks, James m v. Hendricks, Ermelinda

Hope, Deborah v. Cox, Brian

Howard, Carl d v. Howard, Danita Yolanda

Jardine, Liane v. Jones, Ray A

Johnson, Ashley v. Thistle, Harold

Keith, Alicia v. Keith, William

Larocca, Anthony v. Larocca, Angelina Marie

Lisby, Tiffany v. Lisby, Timothy Paul

Minerich, Janet k v. Minerich, William John

Moore, Robin v. Moore, Alex

Pittman, Marta v. Pittman, Anthony

Ray, David v. Ray, Victoria

Reems, Tianna v. Reems, Kenneth M

Schlehlein, Misty m v. Schlehlein, Justin A

Semexant, Kevin Julian v. Wanyou, Pauline

Stephens, James v. Dumont-Stephens, Michelle

Szatkowski, Robert john v. Szatkowski, April Fay

Teixeira, Tammy Marie v. Teixeira, Stephen

Wanger, Donna Lee v. Wanger, Michael Lee

Whipple, Robert g v. Whipple, Candice J

Wicks, Julie Faye v. Wicks, James Kyle

Charlotte County marriages

Sowder, Michael Allen, Greenfield, Ind., and Mabry, Wendy Eileen, Greenfield, Ind.

Ingbretson, Kimberly Rae, Englewood, and Hawkins, Troy Raymond, Englewood

Moulton, Rachel Dawn, Punta Gorda, and Gerry, Ian David, Punta Gorda

Feliciano, Crystal Marie, Port Charlotte, and Jacob, Vinil, Port Charlotte

Segarra, David Douglas, Port Charlotte, and Grimaldi, Georgianna Lois, Port Charlotte

Edman, William Lee, Port Charlotte, and Marx, Tonya Dolores, Port Charlotte

Stevenson, Brent Michael, Port Charlotte, and Mifflin, Kimberlie Jean, Port Charlotte

Barberee, Lee Perry, Fort Meade, and Bevins Mclean, Mary Sue, Lake Wales

Jones, Joseph Michael, Port Charlotte, and Rodio, Donna Marie, Port Charlotte

Pirron, Jess, Fort Myers, and Coyne, Mary Aileen, North Port

Cesar, Natasha Clara, Port Charlotte, and Washington, Jordan Javon, Port Charlotte

Locke, Bradford Sherman, Punta Gorda, and Schantz, Jeannie Sumae, Coppell, Texas

Witmer, Thomas Eugene, Port Charlotte, and Krajad, Kannikar, Port Charlotte

Gerace, Doni Lee, Port Charlotte, and Slevin, Michael Gary, Port Charlotte

Santos, Shyla Leimana, Punta Gorda, and Jacobs, Charles Alexander, Punta Gorda

Amin, Alexander Casey, North Port, and Rossetti, Taylor Danielle, Port Charlotte

Tucker, Brittany Hope, North Port, and Wilgenbusch, Eric William, North Port

Calabro, Tiffany Angela, Port Charlotte, and Santes, Fabian, Port Charlotte

Source: Charlotte County Clerk of Courts

