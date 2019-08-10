Charlotte County divorces
De Aquino, Isreal v. Nunes Carvalho, Andreza
Faciane, Joseph v. Faciane, Lisa
Fredericks, Donald l v. Fredericks, Maria
Ham, Sylvester v. Ham, Kim
Hendricks, James m v. Hendricks, Ermelinda
Hope, Deborah v. Cox, Brian
Howard, Carl d v. Howard, Danita Yolanda
Jardine, Liane v. Jones, Ray A
Johnson, Ashley v. Thistle, Harold
Keith, Alicia v. Keith, William
Larocca, Anthony v. Larocca, Angelina Marie
Lisby, Tiffany v. Lisby, Timothy Paul
Minerich, Janet k v. Minerich, William John
Moore, Robin v. Moore, Alex
Pittman, Marta v. Pittman, Anthony
Ray, David v. Ray, Victoria
Reems, Tianna v. Reems, Kenneth M
Schlehlein, Misty m v. Schlehlein, Justin A
Semexant, Kevin Julian v. Wanyou, Pauline
Stephens, James v. Dumont-Stephens, Michelle
Szatkowski, Robert john v. Szatkowski, April Fay
Teixeira, Tammy Marie v. Teixeira, Stephen
Wanger, Donna Lee v. Wanger, Michael Lee
Whipple, Robert g v. Whipple, Candice J
Wicks, Julie Faye v. Wicks, James Kyle
Charlotte County marriages
Sowder, Michael Allen, Greenfield, Ind., and Mabry, Wendy Eileen, Greenfield, Ind.
Ingbretson, Kimberly Rae, Englewood, and Hawkins, Troy Raymond, Englewood
Moulton, Rachel Dawn, Punta Gorda, and Gerry, Ian David, Punta Gorda
Feliciano, Crystal Marie, Port Charlotte, and Jacob, Vinil, Port Charlotte
Segarra, David Douglas, Port Charlotte, and Grimaldi, Georgianna Lois, Port Charlotte
Edman, William Lee, Port Charlotte, and Marx, Tonya Dolores, Port Charlotte
Stevenson, Brent Michael, Port Charlotte, and Mifflin, Kimberlie Jean, Port Charlotte
Barberee, Lee Perry, Fort Meade, and Bevins Mclean, Mary Sue, Lake Wales
Jones, Joseph Michael, Port Charlotte, and Rodio, Donna Marie, Port Charlotte
Pirron, Jess, Fort Myers, and Coyne, Mary Aileen, North Port
Cesar, Natasha Clara, Port Charlotte, and Washington, Jordan Javon, Port Charlotte
Locke, Bradford Sherman, Punta Gorda, and Schantz, Jeannie Sumae, Coppell, Texas
Witmer, Thomas Eugene, Port Charlotte, and Krajad, Kannikar, Port Charlotte
Gerace, Doni Lee, Port Charlotte, and Slevin, Michael Gary, Port Charlotte
Santos, Shyla Leimana, Punta Gorda, and Jacobs, Charles Alexander, Punta Gorda
Amin, Alexander Casey, North Port, and Rossetti, Taylor Danielle, Port Charlotte
Tucker, Brittany Hope, North Port, and Wilgenbusch, Eric William, North Port
Calabro, Tiffany Angela, Port Charlotte, and Santes, Fabian, Port Charlotte
Source: Charlotte County Clerk of Courts
