EL JOBEAN — Charlotte County Utilities is on track for the El Jobean sewer project.
"Construction of the vacuum station is complete and construction of the system is underway in the neighborhoods," CCU spokeswoman Caroline S. Wannall said Thursday.
"On-site sewer connections to the vacuum sewer system is on schedule for Spring 2021 for Zones 1 and 2," Wannall said. The county is expecting the project to be completed in October.
The utility will be hooking up 300 properties in El Jobean at an estimated cost of $11,500 per equivalent residential connection.
CCU isn't stopping there.
Construction in the Ackerman area, off Edgewater Drive and Collingswood Drive in Port Charlotte, is scheduled to start within the next few months. Zones 1 and 2 will be first, Wannall said. Zones 3 and 4 of the Ackerman expansion are scheduled to begin in 2022.
The Ackerman project includes more than sewers.
The wastewater collection system will serve approximately 1,300 properties and a vacuum station that will provide sewer collection for the wastewater system. New water lines are also planned.
After Ackerman, the next sewer expansion project area at Lake View-Midway area in Port Charlotte is in its early planning stage, Wannall said.
While there are no plans — not even on the drawing board — for sewer expansions in Englewood East or elsewhere in West County, CCU has been replacing existing 6-inch sewer lines with 12-inch lines and adding 16-inch reclaimed water lines along Cape Haze Drive between Kendall Road and Arlington Drive.
The project is scheduled to be completed at the end of May.
To learn more about CCU and other county projects, visit "Project Status" at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
