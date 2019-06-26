ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies involved in the fatal shooting of resident Bradley Rundle earlier this week are on paid administrative leave.
That is standard protocol, but the deputies are not being named in this case because of Marsy's Law.
The new law allows for specific rights of victims, and the sheriff's office said the deputies involved in this shooting are considered victims.
In 2018, 62% percent of statewide voters approved adding Amendment 6, known as Marsy's Law, into the Florida Constitution.
Barbara Petersen, director of the First Amendment Foundation in Tallahassee, said police agencies are interrupting Marsy's Law differently across Florida.
She called the law a "hot mess."
Lawmakers tried to file a bill this year to address confusion over Marsy’s Law.
"It didn't pass, but the proposed language said that officers didn’t fall within the protected class of victims," Petersen said.
