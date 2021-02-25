UPDATE: Cpl. Brad Combs sustained only minor injuries and was released from the hospital, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
PORT CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized early Thursday after being dragged and possibly run over by a car he pulled over.
The officer, Cpl. Brad Combs, pulled over a white 2017 Infinity at Tamiami Trail at Adalia Terrace in Port Charlotte. He spoke to the man in the vehicle, identified as Glen Alonzo Steele, according to a video post by Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel.
The man gave a false name, but the officer determined it was Steele, who had a warrant for driving with a suspended license, Prummel said. The officer also found cocaine and pills in the vehicle.
Steele ran off, but both he and Combs wound up back at the Infinity. Combs used his taser, but Steel was able to get the car moving. Combs was dragged and possibly run over, the sheriff said.
Steele headed to North Port where he rolled the Infinity several times before winding up in a canal at Bessemer Road.
Combs was taken to an area hospital and Steele, who suffered severe head injuries, was taken by helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the sheriff said.
Steele, 55, has a violent history out of Pennsylvania, according to CCSO. He has multiple charges pending for this incident.
The investigation is continuing.
This story will be updated.
