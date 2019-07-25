Gator relocated

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted this picture Thursday of a deputy relocating an alligator to the Tippecanoe Environmental Park. The gator was found outside the movie theater Thursday morning at Port Charlotte Town Center mall. "Was he trying to see the new movie 'Crawl'?" the CCSO post stated. The agency also commented on its post saying "he was resisting" in response to a comment that said "take your gator for a drag." 

 PHOTO FROM CCSO/FACEBOOK
