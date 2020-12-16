A 21-year old man died on Interstate 75 South in Charlotte County near the Kings Highway exit on Wednesday evening, authorities say.
Just after 6 p.m., a trackter-trailer and a car were involved in a crash and ended up against the guardrail of the left lane, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
Another driver, a 21-year-old man not involved in the crash, stopped on the right shoulder of I-75 and attempted to run across the highway to help those in the accident, EMS responders say.
But before he could make it across, a pickup truck struck and killed him, according to first responders.
The pickup truck, which was occupied by three men, then crashed into the original accident scene, responders say. Those three men were not injured.
The driver of the semi was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Two people in the car had to be extricated from the vehicle because it was then wedged between the semi and the pickup truck, according to EMS responders. The two were taken to Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
All southbound lanes of I-75 were temporarily shut down.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
