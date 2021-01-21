Counties with smaller populations like Charlotte and DeSoto received less than their fair share in the first round of funding originating from the CARES Act to address homelessness in Florida, said Angela Hogan, CEO of Gulf Coast Partnership.
But when the second round of payments — $63,873,515 — was announced Wednesday, giving Gulf Coast Partnership a maximum budget of $1,491,708, Hogan said, "If we are awarded up to the full amount, it would be equitable."
Hogan's next step is to gather proposals from partner agencies providing services to homeless individuals. After a budget is tallied, Hogan would submit an application to Florida's Department of Children of Families (DCF) by Feb. 19. Once in, Gulf Coast Partnership must "spend 20% by July," she said.
Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness covering Sarasota and Manatee counties, has a budget maximum of $1,303,897 for the second disbursement, and Heartland Coalition for the Homeless encompassing DeSoto County and five other counties, has a budget maximum of $2,416,564 in the second round.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Jan. 14 announced Florida's grant of $85,896,094 million from HUD to address housing instability and homelessness throughout the state. The first round of payments, totaling $20,384,797, has already been disbursed.
But there were two allocations, Hogan pointed out. One was for $102,946,791 coming directly from HUD for entitlement communities — those with populations of 200,000 or more. The $85.8 million administered by the state's Department of Children and Families (DCF), was earmarked for all counties and communities, regardless of population.
Charlotte and DeSoto counties are non-entitlement counties, having populations of under 200,000. Charlotte County received just $250,000 out of the first round of $20 million, and the funds were quickly allocated, Hogan said. But many needs were left unfulfilled and Gulf Coast Partnership could not do what it had intended, she added.
"I thought we would get $1.1 million out of the $20 million," Hogan said of the first round. Her agency allocated the majority of $250,000 to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, and Jewish Family and Children's Services.
But Hogan wanted to do more with that initial output of funding. "The goal was to provide for hotel rooms, move-in costs, and Covid safety protocols," Hogan said. Many items like PPE could not be purchased.
"Our original plan was to provide mental health and healthcare street outreach in order to get them into housing," she said. "Charlotte County as a whole was left out."
Heartland Coalition for the Homeless which oversees DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands and Okeechobee counties, received $257,000 in the first round.
A spokesperson for Heartland Coalition could not be reached for comment.
The Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness received $697,000 in the first disbursement and another $5,083,970 in HUD funding. Chris Johnson, CEO of the Suncoast Partnership, said while HUD federal funding did go to four districts with large populations, his agency fell short of what it expected to accomplish in that first round of payments.
"We asked for more than that," he said, referring to the state's allocation. Prior to the release of the second round of payments, Johnson said he was looking forward to it, as it could "really help a lot of individuals."
He said monies from the first round went toward rapid housing and to Sarasota and Manatee counties' shelters which were kept open during the pandemic while many others had closed. Johnson lauded this fact.
Some areas made out much better than others. The Miami-Dade Homeless Trust received $2,700,000 in state funding and $25,897,551 in federal funding in the first round. Miami-Dade also had the highest per capita spending for its general population — $10.39. In the second round, Miami-Dade has a maximum budget of $4,127,700.
Hogan compared Miami's per capita spending for the general population of $10.39 to Charlotte County's $1.37. "It doesn't cost ten times more to house a person in Miami," she said.
The Lee County Continuum of Care received $711,000 in the first round of state payments and $2,741,846 in HUD money. Its second round provides a maximum budget of $941,808.
Hogan cited funding inequity due to a flawed formula. In an Aug. 19 letter sent to Tera Bivens, of the DCF Office on Homelessness, Hogan wrote, "Use of this formula was damaging people experiencing homelessness in smaller non-entitlement communities. People's lives are not worth more if they come from a metropolitan zip code. No matter how you slice the data...people in smaller or rural areas have been treated as less important and of less value based on the formulas used."
Hogan called for "a fair distribution" of funding, saying that should smaller communities not get adequate funding for their homeless populations, "People will continue to be unsheltered, not be able to quarantine, have exacerbated preexisting medical conditions, and inevitably die in the woods because we did not have the resources to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19."
