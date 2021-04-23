The Charlotte Community Foundation has partnered with Edison Universe to create a new awards category for youth, announced Ashley Maher, CEO of the foundation.
The Young Edison Award category will be featured at the 2022 Edison Awards which was held this year in Fort Myers.
"This category is a first for the Edison Awards," said Maher.
The award will search nationally and internationally for high school student innovators and their projects, she said.
Nominations will begin in 2022. A selection committee will narrow down the recipients and invite the final nominees to the 2022 Edison Awards. There, they will be honored and recognized with the winner being announced then.
Prizes for the students will range from higher education scholarships to seed money to get their prototype either into productivity or potentially patented.
"The sky is the limit with this as it has ceased to exist up to this point," said Maher.
"We are elated, humbled and proud to be partnered with this global awards ceremony that looks at the best of the best in innovation, technology and infrastructure," she added.
"To be able to be a part of providing opportunity and the potential discovery of our future leaders is incredible. We have a lot of work to do, but I am confident what people will see next year is going to be mind-blowing," she concluded.
The Charlotte Community Foundation's mission is to improve the entire community by serving donors, advocating for philanthropy and supporting other nonprofit organizations. It has served Charlotte County since 1995.
The Edison Awards is an annual competition honoring excellence in innovation, plus new product and service development, marketing, and human-centered design.
Its vision is inspired by the legacy of Thomas Edison and his Menlo Park team who successfully brought an unprecedented number of innovations to the market.
