PORT CHARLOTTE — Two grants totaling $30,000 from the United Way of Charlotte County will help abused children and their temporary caregivers, and families struggling with addiction.
The nonprofit Children’s Network of Southwest Florida received the funding and will disburse it accordingly.
A $10,000 grant will support families participating in the Family Intensive Treatment Team Team program, and a $20,000 grant will provide placement support for emergency assistance to families providing care in the child welfare system, announced Children’s Network CEO Nadereh Salim.
According to Jennifer Sexton, spokesperson for the United Way, child abuse is a serious problem in Charlotte County.
She cited the Charlotte County 2020 Community Health and Needs Assessment, and “the top priority identified was child abuse, neglect and well-being.”
Recent data from the Department of Children and Families showed Charlotte County ranked second in the state for children 5-11 experiencing child abuse.
Its findings also revealed that Charlotte County’s rate is nearly three times the state average.
The grant award is part of a distribution of community funding to local health and human service programs on behalf of the Charlotte County Commission.
Award recipients were vetted through the Community Impact Panel process by local volunteers who were asked to evaluate programs based on community needs, measurable outcomes, financial transparency and accountability.
“United Way of Charlotte County supports programs that help place families in crisis on a path to stability and self-sufficiency,” said Angie Matthiessen, executive director of United Way of Charlotte County.
“We are thrilled to fund Children’s Network of Southwest Florida in their work to provide critical supports and services for some of our most vulnerable neighbors,” she added.
Children in crisis
Ray Fischer, chief operating officer for Salim gave an example of how the Placement Support program works: Children who are abused or neglected sometimes must be removed from their caregivers and placed out of the home to protect their safety. However, when relatives and non-relatives agree to take them in, the child may come with no clothing, formula, diapers, toys, and may need a bed and other essentials.
The family might also need food assistance, he said.
He explained that after a Department of Children and Families investigation deeming the child would be unsafe living in the home, the nonprofit Camelot Community Care organization steps in and provides necessities needed, which are paid for out of the Children’s Network grant money.
By helping in the early weeks of the placement, children can remain in the home. When the parent has completed a case plan and is ready for reunification, they may need help with housing, utility costs and other essential supplies to be reunified with their children.
“We are so grateful to the United Way of Charlotte County for partnering with us to improve the lives of the children under our supervision,” said Salim.
FITT parenting
Families in the FITT program have issues with substance abuse or mental health which need to be resolved before their children can safely live with them.
FITT is a collaborative program of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care and Children’s Network.
The grant partially funds a family support worker who is responsible for connecting families in the program to critical services and facilitating the clients’ visitation with their children.
The new funding will assist.
“We are able to provide critical services and equipment to the families,” Salim said.
