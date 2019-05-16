Charlotte County has two hospitals now that are helping people suffering from certain strokes with life-saving procedures that previously weren’t available.
Prior to this month, patients experiencing strokes that required treatment above what Primary Stroke Centers could provide, had been taken to other hospitals outside the county.
On Thursday, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte announced it’s now offering comprehensive stroke services, and handled its first case Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Fawcett Memorial Hospital went live with its comprehensive stroke program on Monday, after announcing its designation as a Comprehensive Stroke Center in mid-April.
The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration listed Fawcett as the county’s only Comprehensive Stroke Center online Thursday. However, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte meets all the criteria outlined by AHCA to be a state recognized comprehensive stroke center, according to the hospital.
Previously, both hospitals only offered Primary Stroke Center services. That meant patients suffering from certain types of strokes, whose lives could be potentially saved through a procedure called Thrombectomy, for example, were taken to hospitals outside of Charlotte County such as Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Bayfront didn’t immediately have information Thursday for how many people were taken to other Comprehensive Stroke Centers in the past.
According to state data shared by Fawcett last month, in a one-year period, there were over 1,500 ischemic strokes and over 300 hemorrhagic strokes of which 43% required treatment outside of Charlotte County for advanced stroke care. That data includes a service area that extends beyond Charlotte County.
Neurointerventional Radiologist Dr. Nasser Razack will lead the neurointerventional team at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, by working with physicians and staff members specializing in the prevention and treatment of all types and severity of strokes, the hospital said in a news release Wednesday.
Dr. Razack is experienced in advanced, minimally invasive brain procedures to treat conditions such as aneurysms and stroke. He has been treating patients in Florida, along with other parts of the country and internationally for more than 10 years, according to the hospital.
“To become designated a Comprehensive Stroke Center means a hospital can care for all types of stroke patients, including hemorrhagic (bleeding) strokes, has access to 24/7 minimally invasive catheter procedures for treatment, and has on-site, 24/7 neurosurgical availability to perform complex neurovascular procedures,” Bayfront’s release states.
“We are proud to be able to deliver this next level of stroke care to the residents and visitors of Southwest Florida,” said Tim Cerullo, Market CEO for Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, in a statement. “The talent and experience our neurointerventional team brings in performing minimally invasive procedures after all types and severity of strokes may offer patients a better quality of life than is possible without intervention.”
Razack answered some questions Thursday from the Sun about the new service offerings.
Q.) Is there a start date for when the hospital will officially open the comprehensive stroke center?
A.) Comprehensive Stroke services are now available. The hospital performed its first neurointerventional case yesterday.
Q.) Is the stroke center going to do thrombectomy where applicable?
A.) Yes, as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, we have the capability to provide endovascular treatment for large vessel occlusion acute ischemic stroke 24/7/365, which includes thrombectomy.
Q.) Do you have any estimates for how many patients could be seen by the center?
A.) That’s a difficult question to answer. We don’t typically see patients until they are effectively screened by EMS personnel. To that extent, we’ve provided a large degree of education to EMS for a novel pre-hospital screen tool called MANGO. MANGO is a rapid pre-hospital screening tool that can identify a suspected large vessel occlusion within 30 seconds. The reason this is so important is that large vessel occlusion is the most severe form of acute ischemic stroke. It only accounts for 11 percent of acute ischemic stroke but it accounts for 100 percent acute ischemic stroke death, 90 percent of acute ischemic stroke societal cost and 80 percent of poor functional outcome. So it’s this minority of acute ischemic stroke patients that are the ones that suffer the most, are the greatest cost to society, and why as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, our priority focus is these patients that could potentially suffer these debilitating strokes, or severely debilitating strokes, or life-ending strokes. Prior to having screening tools like this in place, it’s difficult to properly identify these patients.
