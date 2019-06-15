PORT CHARLOTTE — A local group of students, alumni and adult volunteers gathered Saturday to turn a negative into a positive, by assembling 100 backpacks for students in need.
The inclination to help the community stemmed from an incident that occurred at Port Charlotte High School in February where full-time substitute teacher Alissa Perry was ordered to take down a Black History Month display that depicted former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick.
"The internal feeling at first was to scream," Perry said. "But we're taking that and putting that energy into brainstorming how to help people ... this is something (the youth) needed to get out."
These backpacks will be donated to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and will be distributed by them to children throughout Charlotte County in need.
The backpacks are "stuffed with love," Perry said, including combs, hair picks and bristle brushes to style all types of hair.
"It was shocking and sad," said Symphony Alexander, Perry's daughter and a PCHS alumni. "My mom had to take down her hard work." Alexander is now a FAMU student.
Backpacks also include deodorant, a 24-pack of crayons, two glue sticks, five #2 pencils, a packet folder, a notebook, soap, toothpaste, shampoo, lotion and a toothbrush. Fifty of the backpacks will also include a scientific calculator.
"It's so important for kids to feel confident about themselves, especially on that first day back to school," Perry said.
The group received a $2,000 grant from Foresters Financial to complete the project, and plans to do more youth-driven activities to help the community throughout the year.
If you want to help the group in future projects, please contact Perry on her Twitter account at https://twitter.com/alissainfla.
