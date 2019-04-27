Charlotte Harbor Water Association said today a precautionary boil water notice announced on April 25 has been rescinded.
This was after "restoration of power to the High Service Pump, and a satisfactory completion of the Bacteriological survey showing the water is safe to drink," the association stated on its website.
A high service pump that provides pressure to the system failed, which had prompted the precautionary boil water notice. The system pressure dropped below a certain threshold, which mandated the notice affecting all residents and businesses of Charlotte Harbor Water Association.
Questions may be directed to: 941-625-2288.
For more information on the water association visit: www.charlotteharborwater.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.