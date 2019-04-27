Charlotte Harbor Water Association
IMAGE PROVIDED

Charlotte Harbor Water Association said today a precautionary boil water notice announced on April 25 has been rescinded.

This was after "restoration of power to the High Service Pump, and a satisfactory completion of the Bacteriological survey showing the water is safe to drink," the association stated on its website.

A high service pump that provides pressure to the system failed, which had prompted the precautionary boil water notice. The system pressure dropped below a certain threshold, which mandated the notice affecting all residents and businesses of Charlotte Harbor Water Association.

Questions may be directed to: 941-625-2288.

For more information on the water association visit: www.charlotteharborwater.com

