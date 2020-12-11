A 34-year-old Charlotte Harbor man is facing charges of capital sexual battery after deputies uncovered child pornography in his home.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit began investigating Robert William Sanchez after allegations of sexual abuse of a child was reported. The child, under 12 years old, reported continuous sexual abuse by Sanchez over a span of several years, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO executed a search warrant of his home on the 22400 block of Central Avenue, and found digital child erotic and child pornography, deputies say.
Sanchez was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a victim under 12 years old and possession of a photograph of a sexual performance by a child.
He was being held in the Charlotte County Jail with no bond Friday.
Anybody who suspects child abuse or neglect should call 1-800-962-2873 or report online by visiting: reportabuse.dcf.state.fl.us.
