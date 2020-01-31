CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Day one of the Charlotte Harbor Regatta started with light winds, which "died to barely a whisper," according to the event's director Brian Gleason.
Boats started racing at 11 a.m., with the Hobie 16s, Hobie Waves and Wetas competing. The weather limited the three competing fleets to only one race. These classes will also race Saturday and Sunday, along with the 2.4mRs and the Harbor 20s.
Some challenging weather is expected today as well, but racing was still scheduled to start at 11 a.m., as of Friday afternoon.
More than 40 boats and 70 sailors from across the country and Canada are competing this weekend.
In the Weta single-handed division, Rick Sylvester came in first, with John Heizer behind him, while Elise Read and her crew lead the double-handed over Stephanie Taylor and Jen French. In the Hobie 16 class, Greg Thomas and Karen Grisko topped Tom and Sue Korz. Terry Warren was ahead of Bob Henderson in the Hobie Wave class.
The Charlotte Harbor Regatta is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 2009. A portion of the proceeds from the regattas are donated to youth and adult sailing organizations. To date, the nonprofit has donated more than $7,000 to support sailing camps, build floating docks, purchase boats and rigging and sponsor youth regattas, according to their website.
If you wish to compete, on-site registration Saturday goes from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at the Port Charlotte Beach Park registration desk, 4500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte in the Recreation Center building.
For more information and results, visit www.CharlotteHarborRegatta.com.
