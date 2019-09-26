HARBOUR HEIGHTS — Residents living along Mancini Terrace and Whitman Avenue are no longer under a boil water notice, the Charlotte Harbor Water Association announced Thursday morning.
The “precautionary boil water notice” issued Tuesday was rescinded Thursday after a water main was restored and a bacteriological survey showed the water is safe to drink.
If you have any questions, you may call the Charlotte Harbor Water Association at 941-625-2288.
