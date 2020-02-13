PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present its spring musical “Once On This Island” this month, with several shows at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center auditorium.
Drama teacher Bill Olson is proud of his students and believes the show will be entertaining for all ages.
“The students are working very hard and I know they will put on some incredible productions,” Olson said. “We do this for the community and we really give it our all.”
Olson has been teaching drama at the high school for the past three years. Last year, the students performed “Into the Woods” and “Anything Goes.” He specifically chooses shows each year that focus on four different genres.
“One show might be a drama, and the next one will be light and fun,”Olson said. “I try to choose some that will speak to the student body, and others that are created by contemporary composers who are still alive.”
Although he hasn’t chosen the shows for the next school year yet, he said the theme will be “the golden age of Broadway.”
“I have a very unique, diverse group of students and it’s a wonderful environment to embrace different cultures and share ideas.”
Olson taught at Broward College for seven years and worked professionally in the industry for more than 15 years. He was involved in Broadway tours for three years in Europe and 12 years throughout the United States. He moved to the area a few years ago because he really liked southwest Florida, and heard about the teaching position shortly after relocating here.
“I felt it was my turn to give back,” he said. “I wanted to share the many years of experience I have in professional theater and go back to the classroom and share what I’ve learned with a new generation.
Olson said the most challenging aspects of teaching young thespians is that their schedules are not always under their control, as opposed to teaching young adults in college.
“Many of them have to rely on getting rides to and from rehearsal from their parents and that can be disruptive when we are in the middle of a project,” Olson said. “As enthusiastic as they can be, the kids are still minors.”
He added that the best reward of the job is seeing students who have true motivation and a desire to improve.
“When I see them achieve such amazing results and I was a part of creating that ... that makes me feel very proud,” he said. “We have a wonderful facility here and that raises my game to strive for incredible productions.”
Based upon the novel “My Love, My Love” by Rosa Guy, “Once On This Island” is a musical fable first presented on Broadway in the 1990 season, and more recently honored with the Tony Award for Best Revival in 2018.
The musical centers around a fairy tale of star-crossed lovers, told through the serious themes of social class divisions and prejudice on a fictitious tropical island. Through a richly created, visually impactful brand of storytelling it deals with the classic themes of love, loss and redemption woven with the fabric of Caribbean culture, art, religion and social structure.
Performances are scheduled for the following dates: Feb. 15, Feb. 20, Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., and Feb. 16 and Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.
The Charlotte Performing Arts Center is located at 701 Carmalita St., in Punta Gorda.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Proceeds support the drama students production program.
For tickets, visit www.thecpac.net/tickets or call 941-505-SHOW.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.