The Charlotte High School teacher who was arrested for having an alleged sexual encounter with a student in his classroom has been on paid administrative leave for about six months.
Brendan Toop, 39, was arrested by Punta Gorda Police detectives July 10 on a charge of sexual battery by custodian, victim under 18 years old.
According to a police report, Toop followed one minor into a classroom closet and forced her to perform oral sex, then retaliated against her. The arrest affidavit also alleges that he sent a student photographs of his penis.
Toop did not make himself available for comment by phone or at his home, and his attorney did not return a phone call.
Around December, Toop was put on paid administrative leave “when the rumors started,” according to Charlotte County Public Schools spokesman Mike Riley. “He hasn’t been with the kids since Christmas.”
The Sun talked to the woman who sparked the investigation.
The woman had Toop as her economics teacher senior year of high school when she was 17.
“He was definitely a little flirty, but being a 17-year-old, I didn’t pick up on it,” she said. “He was very drawn towards the nerdy theater girls like the chorus kids, which we thought was nice because he was a football coach. It was like, oh, you have this popular teacher who’s showing attention to the theater girls.”
Then after graduation and after she turned 18, Toop began to message her on Facebook.
Messages between the two show that Toop said things that indicated he was sexually attracted to her when she was a 17-year-old student in his classroom, and he wanted to pursue a relationship with her. Toop was married with children.
“He was someone that I looked up to at the time, so I didn’t really say anything,” she said. “I told some close friends at the time, but then it just dropped because I was very uncomfortable.”
Years later, the woman spoke out and posted screenshots of her interaction with Toop on social media.
After the post spread, at least two students came forward with accusations that Toop sexually battered them, and the law enforcement investigation began.
Toop was hired by the school district in 2005 as a substitute teacher with no previous teaching experience. He was a long-time JV football coach at Charlotte High School through 2018.
He was released from Charlotte County Jail on $150,000 bond July 10.
