Despite trying times educating students during the pandemic, two area districts did extremely well.
The Florida Department of Education released ranking for the state's 67 school districts this week based on test scores, and Sarasota came in sixth with an A grade, while the Charlotte County Public Schools district, which remained a B from 2019, was ranked 13th.
"This is the highest ranking of our district's performance in 12 years," said Charlotte County Public Schools superintendent Steve Dionisio.
This is Charlotte's best performance since 2009, when the district ranked 11th, he added.
"Of the state's 67 districts, regardless of a district's decision to opt in to receive its grade, our district improved from 33rd (2019) to 13th in overall rank," he said.
Up until the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, Florida school districts each received a letter grade based on student test score performance. Due to the disruption at schools caused by COVID-19, the state allowed districts the option of whether to receive letter grades for the district and for individual schools.
While the Sarasota County Public Schools district again received an A grade, the district decided not to opt-in for each individual school — only the district's performance as a whole, said public information officer Craig Maniglia.
It was rated A for the 2018-2019 school year. The state Department of Education did not provide data for the 2020-2021 school year due to the pandemic.
Charlotte County, which did opt in for its schools, got its sixth consecutive B grade.
Districts are evaluated on 11 components encompassing the core subjects: English, mathematics, science and social studies.
Also, acceleration and college and career readiness, as well as graduation rates are considered.
"Charlotte County Public Schools experienced an increase in performance ranking against other districts in all but one of these components," said Dionisio.
"A rise in rank of this magnitude from one school year to another has never occurred in our district," he added.
The only Charlotte schools that got A's were its two charter schools: Babcock High School and Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School.
Schools that improved from the last year in which grades were reported (2018-2019) were: Babcock Neighborhood School (B); Peace River Elementary (B); Murdock Middle School (B); and Myakka River Elementary (B).
Schools that fell a letter grade include Charlotte High (C); Lemon Bay High (B); L.A. Ainger Middle (B); Port Charlotte Middle (B); Liberty Elementary (C); and Sallie Jones Elementary (B). Deep Creek Elementary dropped two letters from an A to a C.
School officials in all the districts attributed falloffs mainly to interrupted classroom learning due to the pandemic.
Dionisio in a statement lauded "the entire staff, students and parents of Charlotte County Public Schools. The historic jump we just made during a pandemic was occurring is a true testament to the dedication and resolve of the CCPS family."
DeSoto County lagged behind, falling to number 62. It did not opt in this for grades this year either for the district or individual schools. In the 2018-2019 school year, the state gave it a C grade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.