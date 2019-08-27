By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte County man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12 years of age.
Jonathan Maddage, 39, allegedly committed lewd acts on the 11-year-old girl between August 2017 and January 2018.
According to court records, the victim described to a forensic interviewer several occasions when Maddage touched her inappropriately and performed sexual acts. On one occasion, he took photos of her on his camera phone with no shirt on, according to an arrest report.
In January 2018, the girl told her school counselor she had been molested by her mother’s live-in boyfriend, the arrest report stated. The counselor contacted the school resource officer to initiate an investigation.
Following his 25 years in prison, Maddage will be on sex offender probation for the rest of his life. He will be required to wear a GPS tracking device for life and is not allowed to have contact with any children, among other sanctions.
Maddage was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual battery but pleaded guilty only to the lewd and lascivious count. The plea agreement prevents the child victim from having to testify at trial, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
