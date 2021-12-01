This is the third of a three-part series about helping the homeless.
PORT CHARLOTTE - Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are busy days at Jesus Loves You Ministry in Port Charlotte.
That is when homeless persons can drop in for a meal, shower, clean clothing, do their laundry, and receive counseling if they want it.
“We sometimes see 25 to 30 people on shower days,” Executive Director Ashley Brantley said.
“Places like this are critical because they allow (homeless people) to come in out of the heat and get food and water, and when it’s cooler, blankets.”
Jesus Loves You Ministry also provides bug spray, tents, tarps, small jars of peanut butter and jelly and pop top cans of food such as soup, Brantley said.
Although “homeless” could also mean those living with friends, in their vehicle, or in a motel room, there are some who live in the woods, which is why the bug spray, single tents and tarps are necessary, in addition to pop top tinned food for those without a place to cook.
The day The Daily Sun visited the site at 1734 Cedarwood St. in Port Charlotte, some dozen people sat on chairs outside the building while others trickled in to get their lunch which this day was in a brown paper bag. They were also given bottled water.
Two came with their small dogs.
“If it weren’t for this place, I wouldn’t be here,” one person said.
There is no one stereotype of a homeless person, Brantley said.
“We’re seeing rents that have gone beyond what many can afford,” she said.
Other factors leading to homelessness are loss of a job, medical expenses, and other, unexpected things, she explained.
There are also homeless children in our communities, but Jesus Loves You Ministry and other nonprofits such as the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, work with Charlotte County Public Schools, which identifies children who need services.
For some adults, addiction might have led to their homeless situation, but Jesus Loves You Ministry can help in that area, too. A recent grant has allowed two counselors from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Laurie White and Mindy Hazlett, who share space in the front room of the ministry, to offer one-on-one counseling and direct the client to additional services.
But being homeless and the stress it brings itself can lead to mental illness problems, said White.
Sometimes, there are happy endings.
Brantley relayed one success story of a couple who “got clean” and went on to get married. They recently had a baby.
Outside, volunteers were loading a van with furniture to take to the couple’s home. The furnishings came from the Jesus Loves You thrift shop, which is located on the campus.
“We give furniture from our thrift store to those who have recently found housing, so that they can furnish their home,” Brantley said.
Recently, Jesus Loves You Ministry received Rapid Rehousing designation, which is an intervention designed to quickly move families into permanent housing, Brantley said.
She works with the Homeless Coalition and Gulf Coast Partnership whose Denise Dull, head of Landlord Engagement, has been exploring numerous solutions such as shared housing, Brantley said.
On a white board behind her desk are the initials of some several dozen people who have found housing.
“It takes more than a village” to find housing and provide other needs, Brantley said.
She said nonprofits such as Jesus Loves You work in conjunction with service organizations, ministries and churches, and law enforcement who help to identify homeless people in need and direct them to where they can receive help.
Brantley lauded the many volunteers and her board members who work tirelessly to make sure homeless persons’ lives can be as comfortable as possible while they await permanent housing.
In the meantime, they can come to the site to get essential needs. For those unable to come to the premises to shower, a mobile shower unit manned by Richard Hamric travels about four days a week to various sites.
The mobile unit has two complete bathrooms with shower, commode and sink.
There is a men’s and women’s room where they can get clean, free clothing. For those who want to do their laundry, the ministry provides the soap, softener and washers and dryers.
“John Catterson is board president of the Boca Royale Cares Fund (established by residents of the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood), and they gave us a grant to purchase the washers and dryers for our laundry room,” she said.
Want to help?
Brantley said people’s needs change and while at one time they might need food donations, for instance, that varies. Monetary donations are always needed; for instance, the ministry’s generator and mobile shower trailer cost $3,900 per year in fuel costs alone, she said.
Gift can be sent to Jesus Loves You Ministry, Inc. at 1734 Cedarwood Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33948, or to P.O. Box 380275, Murdock, FL 33938. Its phone number is 941-979-5232.
Donations such as furniture, housewares and bric a brac are welcome at the gift shop; to schedule a truck pickup, call the above number.
Volunteers are always needed.
