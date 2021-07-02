If a Category 4 hurricane hits our area, Charlotte County employees would be in deep trouble, according to a recent study by Florida Gulf Coast University.
In a June report by Amir B. Ferreira Neto, assistant professor of economics and director of FGCU's Regional Economic Research Institute, Lutgert College of Business, out of 34 coastal counties, Charlotte County is the most vulnerable to hurricane storm surge, and 87% of its workers would be affected.
Neto's study cites the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' annual maps which show how many business establishments and employees reside in flood zones.
"Storm surge is one of our biggest threats," said Patrick Fuller of the Charlotte County Office of Emergency Management.
He said much of our county and Southwest Florida are vulnerable to flooding, especially areas in the red zone.
"We don't differentiate between businesses and individual families when a storm threatens the area," he said.
He said the rule of thumb is to "look at your vulnerability; if you're in a red zone, have that plan in place and remain informed."
He said everyone should have a plan in place, secure the premises, and evacuate with a disaster supply kit.
In Charlotte County, 40,039 employees would be affected should a Category 4 hurricane hit the area. Only 5,993 would remain unaffected.
Neto's study includes a flood map showing where most of Charlotte County's businesses are located. Broken into zones, with zone 1 (yellow) being the most flood-prone and zone 4 (purple) being the least at risk, all bets would be off should a Category 4 storm hit and a surge occur.
Neto's report shows zone 1 is prone to surge flooding from a Category 1 hurricane. The area contains 800 businesses and 9,015 employees.
Should a Category 2 hurricane hit our area, both zones 1 and 2 would be affected. Zone 2 contains 2,107 businesses employing 23,879 workers.
Both zones 3 and 4 have less businesses and workers than the zones closer to the water. Zone 3 has 470 businesses and 3,336 workers, while zone 4 contains 294 businesses with 3,809 employees, according to the latest statistics from the U.S. Business of Labor.
Not all hurricanes result in storm surge. Hurricane Charley, which struck Punta Gorda as it came up Charlotte Harbor on Aug. 13, 2004, caused no surge.
However, meteorologists and the Office of Emergency Management in Charlotte County at the time, said had the storm come in from the Gulf of Mexico north of Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, there could have been upwards of an 18-foot surge.
While Charlotte County ranked No. 1 in being the most vulnerable Florida county, Lee comes in at No. 2 and Collier at No. 3.
Sarasota County was ranked ninth. There, 76,583 employees — 47.8% of the workforce — would be affected, but more — 83,665 — would be unaffected by a Category 4 storm.
More than 80% of the combined workforce of Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties would be affected by a Category 4 hurricane, according to Neto's study.
