Santa's Winter Wonderland
As part of the week-long Founder’s Day celebrations, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul A. Stamoulis, and his staff are bringing Santa’s Winter Wonderland to the Historic Courthouse (226 Taylor St, Punta Gorda). Children of all ages are welcome to venture through the front door where the Polar Express awaits to start your journey through the various sections of the beautifully decorated first and second floors of the courthouse. Santa Claus and his elves, the Grinch and the Elf on the Shelf look forward to seeing you on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 am to 5 pm and again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The courthouse will be decorated throughout the month of December and open to the public during normal working hours. For more information call 941-833-5400.
Floridians Monthly meeting
The Floridians will hold its annual Harvest Carry-In Luncheon and Thanksgiving non-perishable food collection at its November meeting today beginning with coffee at 9:30 a.m., at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Members will be asked to select local charities as recipients of the profits from their Annual Games Day event on Feb. 22, 2020. The Club’s Christmas Luncheon will be held at Kingsway Country Club on Dec. 3 and a Christmas love offering will be collected to help a local family in need. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May. For more information, call 941-255-6995 or visit the Club’s website at thefloridians.club. You may also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thefloridians.
'Rejoice and Sing' Christmas concert
Ring in the Christmas season with The Charlotte Chorale's Christmas choral concert, "Rejoice and Sing," at 4 p.m. Dec. 8, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center at 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Music by composers John Rutter, Irving Berlin, and the story of Mr. Grinch accompanied by local instrumental musicians. Featuring both traditional and lighthearted Christmas music. Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Adults $25, Students $10. For additional information, go to www.charlottechorale.com.
Free dental day
A free dental day will be held Nov. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., in Port Charlotte. This will include x-rays, exams, cleanings, extractions and fillings and is hosted by Charlotte County Dental Society. Dental assisting students from Charlotte Technical College were invited to participate with the local dental community. For more information email: SmileFaith@marshalldentistry.com. Arrive early, first come, first served and veterans will be seen first.
TSA Precheck Mobile enrollment
The TSA Precheck Mobile RV will return to the Punta Gorda Airport for a TSA Precheck Mobile Enrollment RV onsite event on Dec. 9 through Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will also occur on Friday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. The enrollment will happen at 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Look for the TSA Precheck RV in the short-term parking lot across from the Skyview Café & Bailey Terminal. The TSA Precheck RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, please check the TSA’s website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant. Register for an appointment online at: www.identogo.com/rv.
AARP seeks volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers for this tax season. You'll be helping people with much needed service that's free, individualized and has no strings attached. There's a role for everyone. As a counselor, you'll work with taxpayers; filling out tax returns and helping them seek a refund. We'll train you on the latest tax preparation forms and software. As a client facilitator, you'll welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork. Contact us at 941-625-2285 and ask for Steve.
Short Film Festival
Asbury Shorts USA & The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media will present the 6th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, hosted by The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce on March 4. The event, "An evening of Short Films" will be held at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Asbury Shorts, now in its 38th season, is New York City’s long-running “concert” of independently produced short films. The two-hour program features selected independently produced short films including Oscar-nominated and "Best of Show" awardees from U.S. and international film festivals. For more information, contact Nanette Leonard, executive producer, at 908-618-1776, or nlpr@aol.com.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit: perennialfilmfestival.com.
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group). Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events. Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures. Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants. Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree. For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Charlotte County Retired Educators meeting
The CCREA Dec. 11 meeting will take place at Beef O’Brady’s at 11 a.m. in Murdock. This meeting will be a luncheon and gift exchange for members and guests. Anyone retiring from any school board in any position may become a member. For more information call 941-625-7312.
New farmers market
A new Farmers market is coming to the Cultural Center of Charlotte County every Wednesday starting Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This Market will be open through April and perhaps year round based on customer support. It will be located by the front entrance to the Cultural Center. Any local vendors who would like to join may contact Jerry@ccfarmersmarket1@gmail.com, or call 941-391-4856. There will be live music, fresh produce, organic mushrooms, dips, guacamole, BBQ, steaks and seafood and much more. The Cultural Center is at 2080 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Fall into fashion
Virginia B Andes Community Clinic will be doing a Fashion Show fundraiser at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club on Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets and sponsorship tables are available. The yacht club is at 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. For more information call 941-276-1014, or visit www.volunteercare.org/fall-into-fashion.
