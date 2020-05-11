Did Gov. Ron DeSantis pull back too much on the throttle in his phase 1 reopening April 29?
A resolution before Charlotte County commissioners suggests he failed to follow the advice of his coronavirus pandemic reopening task force, and thereby imposed too harsh a burden on small businesses. The resolution, if approved by the board, requests that DeSantis accelerate reopening of the state, particularly in areas such as Charlotte County, that have not been hit with large numbers of documented cases.
The commissioners will vote on this resolution at their 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday at 18500 Murdock Circle. A land use meeting on development proposals and requests will be at 2 p.m.
The resolution states that DeSantis’ task force recommended reopening hair and nail salons or barber shops at 50%, yet he did not allow any opening of those businesses in phase one. DeSantis corrected that alleged flaw Monday. The resolution also criticizes DeSantis for only allowing restaurants to open at 25% instead of 50% as recommended by the task force.
Less than 1% of Charlotte County residents tested positive for coronavirus, the resolution states, which shows that the county citizens have followed guidelines. It’s not clear where the 1% figure is from in the resolution. Studies on virus prevalence have been done in just a few locations in the United States.
Also at the meeting Tuesday:
• Weekly update on status of response to coronavirus pandemic.
• Presentation and recommendations for Charlotte County Utilities.
• Presentation on progress of the Burnt Store Road widening construction project.
• Public hearing on placing signs advising victims of human trafficking in a wider variety of businesses than strip clubs.
• Public hearing on continuing request of West Port community developers to change their road layout and reduce the setbacks and parking requirements for parts of proposed subdivisions in Murdock Village.
• Refinance Murdock Village redevelopment debt to avoid an imminent balloon payment. Loan would now be $27 million, down from $58.3 million in 2009.
• Discussion of buying a used tanker truck to address mosquito control problems.
