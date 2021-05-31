The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
William Chad Willis, 35, 17000 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Zachary Ian Gibson, 21, 18000 block of Yale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Douglas Rios, 60, 100 block of Francis Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $3,500.
Michelle Elizabeth Smith, 36, 13000 block of Keystone Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, possession of controlled substance without prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and possession controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Holly Ann King, 49, 18000 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Alexandria Kathleen Unsworth, 25, 17000 block of Sabrina Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Gregory Steven Hartman, 32, 18000 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: blood alcohol level 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle, neglect of child without great bodily harm. Bond: $6,000.
Steven Lee Hamilton, 57, 1000 block of Nebraska Lane, North Port. Charge: blood alcohol level 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,250.
Shann Javell Reed, Jr., 25, 2500 block of Abbyville Road, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 gramsand possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Rhonda Anntionette Swanson, 52, 12000 block of SW Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Richard Wesley Bassett, 74, 25000 block of E. Lennox Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Marc Stefan Chase, 23, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing; property not structure or convey. Bond: $500.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reported the following arrest:
Reese Upthegrove, 52, 6500 block of Eagle Ridge Way, Lakeland. Charge: BUI. Bond: $2,500.
