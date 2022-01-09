Graduation rates released by the Florida Department of Education last week brought good news for local school districts, with Charlotte County posting its best number ever.
Charlotte County Public Schools' rate for 2021 was 90.9%, a slight uptick from 90.4% in 2020 and an increase of nearly 10 percentage points over the last five years.
"This is a wonderful accomplishment, and I am extremely proud of our students, families, teachers, support staff, and school leadership teams," said School Superintendent Steve Dionisio in a statement, adding it was "the highest graduation rate recorded in our district’s history."
Dionisio said the district will keep striving toward a higher graduation rate for its students and will "continue to develop strategy and implement supports in advocacy of student success for all students.”
State education officials noted this was the second year Florida suspended testing requirements for graduates due to the pandemic. This affected about 8.5% of the total graduating class throughout the state.
Statewide, the graduation rate for 2020-21 was 90.1% (90% in 2020). State education officials said the rate has increased nearly 31 percentage points since 2004.
Sarasota County had a 91% rate, which fell from 92.5% in 2020. Overall, Sarasota's rate is up just over 5 percentage points in five years.
DeSoto County's rate was 82%, a slight decline from 84.5% last year, but an overall increase of 18 percentage points over the last five years.
