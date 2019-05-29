PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte Correctional Institution correctional officer allegedly came to work Wednesday morning with a “large protruding object” coming from her groin.
First, Sgt. Jasmin Cuyler, 25, set off the metal detector. She was then searched by a lieutenant, who felt something large in Cuyler’s groin area, according to court records.
When asked what was in her pants, she responded they were menstrual pads.
The lieutenant discovered upon further inspection that she was wearing two pairs of underwear.
The lieutenant then waved a metal detector over Cuyler, which indicated there was something metal near her groin.
Cuyler was then asked to remove her pants, which revealed her spandex-style shorts, with underwear underneath.
“It was clear the suspect had a large object protruding from her pants,” court records state.
After being asked to remove her pants and hand over her contraband, Cuyler gave the lieutenant two plastic bags wrapped in paper towels.
In the bags were two LG cell phones, three Soyes mini cell phones, four LBSTAR cell phones, two SIM cards and two power cords.
“The (Florida Department of Corrections) takes the introduction of contraband into secure facilities very seriously,” said FDC spokesperson Rob Klepper. “The actions of Ms. Cuyler do not reflect the tireless dedication of more than 12,000 correctional officers who work each day to protect Florida communities.”
The correctional institution was offering $1,000 hiring bonuses for new correctional officers as of April 25, the Sun reported. The facility at the time had 58 vacancies.
Cuyler was hired with the Florida Department of Corrections in September of 2016, and the department is “moving forward with her immediate dismissal,” according to Klepper.
Cuyler was charged with nine counts of introduction of a cell phone into a state correctional facility. She is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail with a bond of $45,000. Her address and photo were not released per Florida law because she is in law enforcement.
An employee of the facility was arrested last August after attempting to bring vodka and cigarettes to an inmate, the Sun reported. A sergeant at the institution was arrested in March 2018 for an alleged battery on an inmate.
