MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners still have faith in the Englewood Beach Waterfest.
As part of their consent agenda, commissioners approved $50,000 of in-kind services that will offset a portion of the costs for Charlotte County permitting and other services.
"This is very good news," Waterfest president Steve Gardiner said Tuesday. This is the start of fundraising effort. In past, it's taken $300,000 to stage successfully all the events.
After a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit Waterfest organizers plan to bring back Offshore Powerboat Association's world championship competitions to Englewood Beach.
Festivities are scheduled from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21.
The event itself is expected to attract thousands of fans and spectators to watch the high-speed boat races off Manasota Key. But Waterfest is more than boat racing.
• A pre-race party is planned for 5-10 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Lighthouse Grill. For more information, call the Lighthouse Grill at 941-828-1368 or visit www.TheLighthouseGrill.net.
• The ever popular Dearborn Street Block Party will be held from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 19. Racing teams with their boats will line up along West Dearborn Street. Food, drink and live music will heighten festivities.
• Family Conservation Center at Englewood Beach, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20-21 where Mote Marine Laboratory, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and environmental groups plan exhibits. Also, face painting, a butterfly encounter, art and other activities are planned for children.
• Cantina and food court at Englewood Beach, Nov. 20-21, during racing. Waterfest will serve its special "race day cocktail."
Waterfest is an all-volunteer effort and its past successes depended upon its volunteers and sponsors. The same is true this year.
For more information or to be a volunteer or sponsor, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
