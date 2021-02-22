Charlotte County residents who have a suspended driver’s license due to unpaid court fees have the chance to get their licenses reinstated at a lower price this week and next week.
Operation Green Light gives the opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, and save up to 40% in fees.
The event is taking place this week and next week, March 1-5.
It will take place in-person, and also virtually this time around due to the pandemic.
Once outstanding fees have been paid or a payment plan has been established, residents will be eligible to have their driver’s license reinstated.
To participate virtually, visit www.charlottecourtpay.com or call 855-796-5772.
You can also participate in-person at either Clerk of Court location: 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda; or 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
